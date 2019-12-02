Enes
WorldSkills Kazan 2019 to open in the Russian Federation
А101 GC starts digital construction management due to introduction of project financing
Azerbaijani oil company to build methanol plant in Russia

Turkish Stream: fresh architectural ideas appeared from where they were not expected

The name of Turkish architect Melike Altınışık may be not so much popular. But there are all backgrounds to correct this unfair thing in the nearest future.  Melike like famous Zaha Hadid is a representative of the “oriental wing” of modern architecture. She is young, energetic and creative. Her creado is intellectual construction. Her new materials invented in her own architectural bureau are printed on 3D-printer, she designs her projects only with the full cycle infirmational simulation, and is ready to “employ” robots as assemblers for one of her projects by writing a special program. So, Melike may be actually called an architect of the XXI century,  not just keeping up with the times, but seems to be one step ahead of it.


