Ruslan Baysarov, a prominent Russian business executive, regularly appears on the Forbes list of the wealthiest people in the country.

Born on August 9, 1968 in Chechnya, he is the controlling shareholder of the SK Most Group of Companies, which designs and builds facilities and structures of national significance, such as the bridge over the Bosphorus Strait to Russky Island in the Far East and the facilities and infrastructure constructed for the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games.