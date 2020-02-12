Enes
Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov visits TECHNONICOL plants in Ryazan

Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov visits TECHNONICOL plants in Ryazan

On February 7, 2020, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov and the Governor of the Ryazan Region Nikolai Lyubimov visited the plants in Ryazan. Co-owner and Managing Partner of TECHNONICOL Corporation, Sergey Kolesnikov, presented to Denis Manturov and Nikolai Lyubimov the production process techniques, labor safety system and environmental initiatives implemented at three TECHNONICOL plants in Ryazan.


