A residential building will be introduced in the Nizhegorodsky district of Moscow under the renovation program

“In the Nizhegorodsky district at the address: Frezer highway, 7/2, this year a residential building will be put into operation for resettlement under the Renovation Program. The monolithic works have now been completed. At the facility, the apartments are being finished and landscaped, ”said Rafik Zagrutdinov, head of the Moscow City Construction Department.
Author: By Construction.RU