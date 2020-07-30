"Autobahn" started laying the top layer of the coating on the Central Ring Road-4

Construction and investment holding "Autobahn" has started laying the top layer of the coating on the Central Ring Road-4. The coating consists of crushed stone-mastic asphalt concrete, the composition of the mixture was developed in the central laboratory of the holding. A series of tests showed that the maximum possible track depth will be only 2.5 mm in the future with active operation of the track. Three asphalt concrete plants are involved in the production of the mixture now.