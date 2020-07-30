Enes
Decrease in deposit rates will lead to further growth in the share of investors in real estate
16 million rubles will be invested in the paid section of the Don highway in the Voronezh region
Almost 1.4 billion rubles will be allocated for the reconstruction of treatment facilities in Yoshkar-Ola

LATEST NEWS

09:04 30-07-2020
"Autobahn" started laying the top layer of the coating on the Central Ring Road-4
14:15 25-07-2020
School for 550 students put into operation in Istra
14:05 25-07-2020
A residential building will be introduced in the Nizhegorodsky district of Moscow under the renovation program
10:43 19-02-2020
CHINAPLAS rescheduled to 3-6 August 2020 at NECC in Shanghai
12:10 12-02-2020
Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov visits TECHNONICOL plants in Ryazan All news

"Autobahn" started laying the top layer of the coating on the Central Ring Road-4

Construction and investment holding "Autobahn" has started laying the top layer of the coating on the Central Ring Road-4. The coating consists of crushed stone-mastic asphalt concrete, the composition of the mixture was developed in the central laboratory of the holding. A series of tests showed that the maximum possible track depth will be only 2.5 mm in the future with active operation of the track. Three asphalt concrete plants are involved in the production of the mixture now.


