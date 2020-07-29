Decrease in deposit rates will lead to further growth in the share of investors in real estate

Donstroy analysts have calculated that over the past 4 years, the number of equity participation agreements registered in Moscow has increased 4.3 times, and amounted to 57.5 thousand at the end of 2019. At the same time, the share of classic investors who purchase real estate for the purpose of rental business or resale in the company is about 20%. A decrease in deposit rates to an average value of 4.9% will further increase the share of investors in the Moscow real estate market, which is traditionally considered a “safe haven” in economically unstable situations.