"Your protection is our priority" – the new MAN promotion for drivers in the North-West region of Russia

MAN Truck and Bus Russia will hold the large-scale campaign to focus drivers attention on individual safety measures in the ongoing fight against Covid-19.

The large-scale campaign to help drivers in the fight against Covid-19 will be held in the Leningrad region from October 13th to 15th. The representatives of the company will distribute personal hygiene products that are necessary for every car drivers on the busiest sections of roads and parking lots.

The start of the large-scale campaign is scheduled for the morning of the 13th of October, 2020.



October the 13th:

09:00 – 11:00 Torfyanovka automobile point

11:00 – 13:00 «Seleznevskoe» rural settlement

14:00 – 16:00 PizzaItalia + Tat Oil + Ogonki

October the 14th:

10:00 – 12:00 Parking of Yedrovo Valdai district

13:00 – 15:00 Roadside place «Autopark»

16:00 – 18:00 «Podvorye» place M10

October the 15th:

12:00 – 14:00 Nestle gas station

16:00 – 18:00 LUKOIL + Tire service

For truck owners, the company has prepared more than 1,500 sets consisting of a basic hygiene kit (mask, gloves, sanitizer), mineral water in branded packaging, a welcome kit from the international community of Trucker's World by MAN, a leaflet on service support campaigns for new customers and individual entrepreneurs during the pandemic.

MAN company invites everyone to participate in the campaign and will be happy to see fans of the MAN car brand on the route, as well as drivers who primarily value safety and responsibly approach to the general established rules.

Work at distribution points will be organized in full compliance with the safety standards during the pandemic.