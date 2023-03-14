ENG / RU
New production line has been launched at the plant of the manufacturer PENOPLEX in Tajikistan

news / top stories
logo russianconstruction.com
New production line has been launched at the plant of the manufacturer PENOPLEX in Tajikistan
Photo source: PENOPLEX

 In Angren, Tashkent region, a new production line for the production of high-quality thermal insulation from extruded polystyrene foam has been launched today at the plant of the manufacturer PENOPLEX.




The capacity of the site is increased by 450,000 m3 of thermal insulation items per year. This will expand the range of thermal insulation items for the Uzbekistan market, as well as fully meet the needs of neighboring countries - Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. All PENOPLEX materials and systems are adapted for hot climate regions and allow not only to keep warm in winter, but also to keep cool indoors in summer.

Today, PENOPLEX products are popular in Russia and are exported to more than 30 countries around the world. The company has 13 production sites: ten in Russian cities, as well as three factories abroad. The sites are equipped with modern laboratories where each batch of product is tested. PENOPLEX uses manufacturing equipment from world's leading brands.



