Gazprom Neft increased sales of high-tech bitumen by 32% in 2020

The operator of Gazprom Neft's bitumen business – «Gazpromneft-Bituminous Materials» increased sales of high-tech premium binders by 32% in 2020, which sum up is over 330 thousand tons. Total sales of bitumen and bituminous products increased by 10% and amounted to more than 2.9 million tons. High sales figures were achieved due to an increase in the production of bituminous materials at the company's assets, as well as the participation in the implementation of major Russian road construction projects.




In 2020, Gazprom Neft expanded its export network of bitumen supplies to 65 countries around the world. The company has entered the markets of Scandinavia, the Baltic States and Western Europe through the inclusion of shipments by marine bitumen tankers in the chain of logistics solutions. Gazprom Neft also used its own patented technology of single-tonnage containers — clovertainers — to supply about 30 thousand tons of PBB (Polymer Bituminous Binders) for the construction of the largest infrastructure facility in Latin America — the Bi-Oceanic Corridor.

An important event for Gazprom Neft's bitumen business was the entry into the Russian retail market of construction materials. Also in 2020, «Gazpromneft-Bituminous Materials» started producing high-tech mastics and sealants under the Izhora trademark for servicing transport and industrial-civil infrastructures.

Dmitry Orlov, General Director of «Gazpromneft-Bituminous Materials»:

"2020 was a record year for Gazprom Neft's bitumen business: the volume of production and sales of binders approached 3 million tons. The product basket of high-tech bitumen products has increased to 100 brands, which are now used in all major infrastructure projects in Russia. In addition, we were the first, who reached the target of 1 million tons of total accumulated output of modified bitumen in the country. In 2021, we will continue furthering the work in all key areas and solving our main task — to improve the quality and the reliability of Russian roads."



