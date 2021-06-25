LUKOIL HAS SIGNED A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH SDLG

Lukoil Lubricants (China) Co., Ltd., a LUKOIL Group entity operating in China, and Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., a leading international construction machinery manufacturer, have signed a strategic partnership agreement. Under the agreement, the companies will develop scientific and technological cooperation, including the supply of service fill oil for the partner's equipment.

It’s a comprehensive project, within which LUKOIL will develop and test high-tech lubricants that meet the requirements of Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (SDLG), as well as implement effective service solutions for the maintenance of the partner's equipment. The cooperation includes supply of oil to Russia and other markets of the brand’s presence, with subsequent expansion to other regions, including China.

“Global and long-term partnership with OEMs is one of the key business priorities of our Company in China. It is extremely valuable for us that SDLG, one of the world's leading manufacturers of construction machinery, trusts the quality and reliability of LUKOIL lubricants”, - Evgeniy Korneev, Executive Director, LUKOIL Lubricants (China) Co., Ltd.