Vostokgazprom is looking for a contractor to perform hydraulic fracturing for the needs of Tomskgazprom.



Per the request documentation, the work needs to be done on 141 wells, the 139 of which are located in the Parabelsky area, on the territory of the Kazan, Ostaninsky and Rybalny deposits. The remaining two wells are located on the territories of the Myldzhinsky and North-Vasyugansky deposits of the Kargasok area. These territories contain such types of wells as directional wells, vertical wells, and wells with a horizontal end of the trunk. Work will begin in early 2021 and end in the summer of 2023.



Applications can be submitted until the second of November. The results of the competitive selection will be announced on the 6th of November.