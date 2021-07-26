ENG / RU
Bobcat Wins Highest Retained Value Award for 6th Year Running

Bobcat Wins Highest Retained Value Award for 6th Year Running
Bobcat has won two EquipmentWatch 2021 Highest Retained Value (HRV) Awards for Compact Track Loaders (model T770) and Small Skid-Steer Loaders (model S590). This is the sixth consecutive year that Bobcat has won an EquipmentWatch HRV Award.




Jarry Fiser, Loaders Product Line Director Doosan Bobcat EMEA, said: “We are honoured that our industry-leading equipment with its legacy of well over 60 years, is once again recognized for incredible durability, toughness and reliability, providing owners with unparalleled value for money and uptime. We are also delighted to win awards in two different categories - they are a testament to our commitment to customers, and recognition of the significant work hours and value owners receive from their trusted Bobcat equipment. The Bobcat compact loader range continues to be the market leader - once you have owned a Bobcat machine, there is no reason to make a change.”

 

EquipmentWatch HRV Awards

The Awards are based on an extensive analysis of third-party, unbiased data records, which determines residual values calculated according to market depreciation standards. The HRV Award is received by the products that, according to the calculations, retain the highest percentage of original value after a five-year period. The EquipmentWatch HRV Awards cover 30 categories across construction, lift/access and agricultural equipment. The categories capture the most popular types of equipment based on annual observed market activity.



