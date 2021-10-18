MYCRANE signs MoU with Swiss-based EPCM, PESCO Switzerland AG

ENG / RU
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 15 – MYCRANE – the world’s first digital platform for the search and selection of crane contractors – has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PESCO Switzerland AG, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management company (EPCM) with their Headquarters in Zug.




A specialist in the energy industry, PESCO is the project management contractor for the gas chemical complex within the world’s largest ethane-rich gas processing complex (EGPC), which is being constructed by JSC RusGasDobycha and PJSC Gazprom in Leningrad region.
 
EGPC products will include LNG (13 million tons per year), polyethylene (up to 3 million tons per year), liquefied hydrocarbon gases and pentane hexane fraction.
 
The MoU provides for the two entities – MYCRANE DMCC, registered in Dubai, UAE, and PESCO Switzerland AG – to cooperate in order to: expand their client and partner base, develop common areas of activity, work together on matters of mutual commercial interest and undertake the joint implementation of projects and innovations.
 
The parties have agreed to the sharing of technical and other information, for the purpose of inviting the other party's participation in such activity.
 
MYCRANE will also make available its in-house engineering support services, which are offered on a truly independent basis, with solutions for lifting and transportation not restricted to using specific equipment providers or pre-determined methods.
 
Commenting on the signing of the MoU, MYCRANE founder Andrei Geikalo said: “We are excited to deepen our cooperation with PESCO, which is a global player and a leading name when it comes to the management of projects for the energy industry.
 
“Our MoU sets the framework for our future cooperation and demonstrates PESCO’s confidence in MYCRANE as a trusted partner. It enhances our relationship and reinforces our commitment to sharing knowledge and innovating together.”
 
Dorus Everwijn, managing director of PESCO Switzerland AG, commented: “The MYCRANE service is long-overdue. As a leading project management and EPCM services provider active in the oil and gas downstream industry, we welcome the efficiency offered by MYCRANE and appreciate the innovative approach to what was previously a very time-consuming process for all parties.
 
“The most valuable commodity we have is time – MYCRANE allows us to save time, while simultaneously accessing a multitude of vendors.”



