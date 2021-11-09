HAT-TRICK FOR JCB AS HYDROGEN ENGINE WINS TOP AWARD

JCB’s super-efficient hydrogen engine has won one of the oldest and most prestigious awards in British automotive engineering honouring technical achievement.

At a ceremony in London, JCB Chairman Lord Bamford was presented with the Royal Automobile Club’s Dewar Trophy for the company’s development of a hydrogen fuel motor. It is the third time that JCB’s innovations have been honoured with the Dewar Trophy.



John Wood MBE, Chairman of the Dewar Technical Committee, said: “JCB has been a pioneer in terms of powertrain development since it started building its own engines in 2004. That ethos has continued with its latest hydrogen-fuelled engines, which are an inspiring combination of current expertise and next-generation technology.”



Anthony Bamford said: “We’re extremely proud that the Royal Automobile Club has chosen to present JCB with the Dewar Trophy for the third time. Our new hydrogen-fuelled engines can be put into production relatively quickly and it’s an important and pioneering step towards a zero-carbon future, and testament to the amazing abilities of our British engineers.”