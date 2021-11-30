ENG / RU
IVECO T-Way wins prestigious German Design Award

IVECO T-Way wins prestigious German Design Award
Tags: IVECO T-Way Photo source: IVECO T-Way

The German Design Council has named the IVECO T-Way “Excellent Product Design” Winner in the Utility Vehicles category. Engineered for robustness and reliability in the most extreme off-road missions, it is the toughest truck in the brand’s heavy range and features key design elements that are evocative of the new IVECO WAY heavy range and the brand’s DNA.

Turin, 29h November 2021

 

The IVECO T-Way has received the prestigious recognition of “Excellent Product Design” Winner in the Utility Vehicles category of the German Design Awards 2022, one of the most prestigious in the design landscape across all industries. It was bestowed by the German Design Council, one of the world’s leading competence centres for communication and brand management in the field of design. A jury panel of 37 eminent design experts from 10 different countries representing the design industry, business, academia and science selected the IVECO T-Way for this award.

The German Design Awards are celebrating their tenth anniversary with an edition themed “How Designers Think” which pays special attention to the many ways in which designers find answers to increasingly complex issues, from new digital technologies to climate-neutral production. This perfectly applies to the IVECO T-Way, the toughest vehicle in the brand’s heavy line, engineered for robustness and reliability in the most extreme off-road missions.

The design of the IVECO T-WAY is highly focused on translating the main elements of the IVECO WAY range for the specific off-road mission. It stands out for its tough, yet stylish, exterior design, where the aesthetical proportions between cab and chassis, together with the robust full metal bumper express power and confidence. This is combined with a cab interior centred on driver comfort and safety, featuring excellent ergonomics, integrated technology and advanced connectivity. Every detail is set to offer maximum functionality in the off-road mission. The overall design is characterized by elements such as the proud logo dominating the highly detailed and distinctive grille and the signature shape of the headlights – all the styling cues evocative of IVECO’s DNA.

 

Marco Armigliato, CNH Industrial Strategic Design, commented: “We are very proud that the IVECO T-Way has been recognized with such a prestigious award.   It shares the driver-centric design that we introduced with the new IVECO WAY heavy range, which has very quickly become popular throughout the driver community. It is a design with high ambitions in raising the standards of robustness, reliability, efficiency and driver-centricity – and doing so with style!”






