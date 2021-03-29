The BRIO MRS company with the support of MSP Corporation has released a new version of a specialized MR device for BIM visualization, and is ready to announce the official market launch

On March 24 the BRIO MRS Company presented the new specialized device with pre-installed software of the BRIO MRS platform, which allows to visualize digital objects, embedding them into the real environment without dimensional violations, and carry out quality control and progress of construction and installation works.

In the updated version of the device the company completely redesigned the case, making it more ergonomic and protected.

The implementation of this ambitious project was made possible also by the financial support of MSP Corporation through its affiliated Managing Company «MIR». The 1st financing round was conducted last June, and the overall investment will amount to 160 million rubles for the next 1,5–2 years.

«Investing in the BRIO MRS project is not only business support, but also a tangible contribution to the development of the construction industry. With funding from the Corporation this promising technology can bring the process of design and construction to a whole new level. For the company it was vital to receive money in a very short time with minimum financial requirements. The best choice here is an investment loan of the Managing Company “MIR”», – comments the General Director of MSP Corporation Aleksandr Isaevich.

The BRIO MRS platform combines innovative technologies of AR and MR, BIM and Precise Positioning. There are no identical solutions in the world with the same functionality as the BRIO MRS platform has.

BRIO MRS is a Russian IT company that specializes on the development of the technological hardware-digital platform BRIO Mixed Reality System (MRS).