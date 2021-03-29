ENG / RU
Top stories

Gazprom Neft increased sales of high-tech bitumen by 32% in 2020


«Hals-Development» won the WOW Awards in uneasy 2020


Construction industry enterprises survived the quarantine in Moscow best of all



Latest news

17:32DAF Celebrates 10 Years of Its Presence in Russia

11:35WOLF presents equipment at ISH 2021

10:33First Delivery of PH Insulation PIR Premier Sandwich Panels and Refrigeration Doors Arrives to Nigeria

12:59The BRIO MRS company with the support of MSP Corporation has released a new version of a specialized MR device for BIM visualization, and is ready to announce the official market launch

11:42Rublyovo-Arkhangelskoye will become the first territory certified according to a green construction standard

17:01Dow and Interpolychem celebrate PacXpert™ Packaging Technology licensee agreement in Russia

14:59"Your protection is our priority" – the new MAN promotion for drivers in the North-West region of Russia

14:22Vostokgazprom is looking for a contractor to perform hydraulic fracturing for the needs of Tomskgazprom

20:00Moscow business offices are being optimized by 30% due to the second wave of COVID-19

23:54«LUKOIL» will equip the mining well on the Michaus field

23:24Intra-site road will be built within the TAD «Khabarovsk»

10:27Moscow suburb is ready for the winter heating period

09:59Demand for the purchase of rooms increased by 10.5% after the quarantine

09:04"Autobahn" started laying the top layer of the coating on the Central Ring Road-4

14:15School for 550 students put into operation in Istra
All news

The BRIO MRS company with the support of MSP Corporation has released a new version of a specialized MR device for BIM visualization, and is ready to announce the official market launch

news
logo russianconstruction.com
The BRIO MRS company with the support of MSP Corporation has released a new version of a specialized MR device for BIM visualization, and is ready to announce the official market launch
Tags: Photo source: LEED v4 Neighborhood Development

On March 24 the BRIO MRS Company presented the new specialized device with pre-installed software of the BRIO MRS platform, which allows to visualize digital objects, embedding them into the real environment without dimensional violations, and carry out quality control and progress of construction and installation works.




In the updated version of the device the company completely redesigned the case, making it more ergonomic and protected.

The implementation of this ambitious project was made possible also by the financial support of MSP Corporation through its affiliated Managing Company «MIR». The 1st financing round was conducted last June, and the overall investment will amount to 160 million rubles for the next 1,5–2 years.

«Investing in the BRIO MRS project is not only business support, but also a tangible contribution to the development of the construction industry. With funding from the Corporation this promising technology can bring the process of design and construction to a whole new level. For the company it was vital to receive money in a very short time with minimum financial requirements. The best choice here is an investment loan of the Managing Company “MIR”», – comments the General Director of MSP Corporation Aleksandr Isaevich.

The BRIO MRS platform combines innovative technologies of AR and MR, BIM and Precise Positioning. There are no identical solutions in the world with the same functionality as the BRIO MRS platform has.

BRIO MRS is a Russian IT company that specializes on the development of the technological hardware-digital platform BRIO Mixed Reality System (MRS).



SIMILAR PUBLICATIONS

news Russia increases financing of its Far Eastern regions to over $835m

Russia increases financing of its Far Eastern regions to over $835m
news Japanese Farmdo Corporation to invest over $17m in Russian greenhouses

Japanese Farmdo Corporation to invest over $17m in Russian greenhouses
news Australian solar farms soon to be built without government support

Australian solar farms soon to be built without government support
news How the Chinese will participate in the construction of Russian roads

How the Chinese will participate in the construction of Russian roads
news Medvedev wants to expand state support of the Northern Caucasus

Medvedev wants to expand state support of the Northern Caucasus
news What will “Rosatom” design for 400 bln rubles

What will “Rosatom” design for 400 bln rubles


Press Releases

WORLDSKILLS KAZAN 2019


All Press Releases

Partners

© LLC STROYMEDIA 2012-18 COPYRIGHT
ALL MATERIALS PUBLISHED ON «CONSTRUCTION.COM» ARE PROTECTED BY COPYRIGHT, AND OWNED BY THE EDITORIAL OFFICE AND CONTROLLED BY LAWS OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION. USING OF MATERIALS PUBLISHED ON «CONSTRUCTION.COM» IS ALLOWED ONLY WITH WRITTEN AUTHORIZATION OF THE COPYRIGHT OWNER AND WITH THE DIRECT LINK TO THE PAGE FROM WHERE THE INFORMATION WAS TAKEN. THE HYPERLINK SHOULD BE PLACED DIRECTLY IN THE TEXT THAT QUOTE ORIGINAL DOCUMENT OF «CONSTRUCTION.RU», BEFORE AND AFTER OF QUOTE MATERIAL. NEWS, ANALYSIS, FORECASTS, AND OTHER MATERIALS PROVIDED ON THIS SITE ARE NOT AN OFFER OR RECOMMENDATION TO BUY OR SELL ANY ASSETS.
THE EDITORS STAFF NOT ALWAYS AGREE WITH THE AUTOR’S OPINION
CERTIFICATE REGISTRATION DATA («CONSTRUCTION.RU» IN ACCORDANCE WITH FULL TITLE OF MEDIA REGISTRATION: ONLINE EDITION «CONSTRUCTION.RU»). MASS COMMUNICATION MEDIA CERTIFICATE OF REGISTRATION OF MASS MEDIA EL-№ FS 77-72535 DATED MARCH 20, 2018.)
WITH THE DOMAIN NAME WWW.RUSSIANCONSTRUCTION.COM
EDITORIAL NOTE: THE STATISTICAL RATING OF THE MOST REFERRED TO PERSONS INCLUDES ONLY THE REGISTERED MEDIA INDEXED IN YANDEX NEW FEEDS.