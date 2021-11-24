ENG / RU
CNH Industrial maintains its top position in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Tags: CNH Industrial

The Company obtained the highest score, 88/100, in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (Score date: Nov 12, 2021).




CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) has been included for the 11th consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World and Europe.

As of Nov 12, 2021, CNH Industrial achieved the highest score (88/100) out of 126 companies assessed in the Machinery and Electrical Equipment Industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

The DJSI World and DJSI Europe Indices are among the most prestigious sustainability-focused equity indices. Inclusion is reserved exclusively for companies judged as exemplary in terms of their environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

“We are extremely proud to be confirmed as a top scorer in the DJSI Indices for the 11th time. Our commitment to sustainability is unwavering and this exceptional achievement directly reflects how everyone in CNH Industrial strives to make the Company, and our world, a better place. This is yet another key milestone on our journey to ESG excellence,” said Scott Wine, Chief Executive Officer, CNH Industrial.

In April of this year, CNH Industrial released its 2020 Sustainability Report along with the magazine, A Sustainable Year, a publication for general audiences.



