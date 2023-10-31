ENG / RU
New production line has been launched at the plant of the manufacturer PENOPLEX in Tajikistan


Production of thermal insulation PENOPLEX® launched in Azerbaijan

Photo source: PENOPLEX

A plant for the production of environmentally friendly thermal insulation materials, PENOPLEX, was opened in the Hajigabul industrial quarter in the village of Atbulak, Republic of Azerbaijan. The production line capacity will be approximately 300,000 cubic meters of extruded polystyrene foam per year.




The opening of this new enterprise is also of great social importance for the region as it provides more than 100 jobs in modern and safe production. The plant in Azerbaijan marks the fifteenth for the PENOPLEX company.

The opening ceremony was attended by representatives, the Deputy Minister of Economy, Chairman of the Board of the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Head of the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation, and the Head of the Administration of the Hajigabul region.

Mr. Protosenya G.A., the CEO of PENOPLEX, delivered a welcoming speech. Under his leadership, there was an excursion to the scientific and experimental site, where the RAPET association, in collaboration with the PENOPLEX company, conducts research work in the field of ecology, energy efficiency, and energy-saving materials and structures.

For the PENOPLEX holding, the solemn opening of production confirms the importance of the mission to create safe, long-term, and effective thermal insulation for both private and industrial use.

Azerbaijan is confidently progressing on the path of increasing overall energy efficiency in accordance with the law "On Alternative Use of Energy Resources and Energy Efficiency," and PENOPLEX products will contribute to fulfilling its requirements.

It's worth noting that the company received an environmental declaration EPD in May 2023, containing information about the environmental aspects of its products and their impact on the environment. EPD is prepared based on the ISO 14025 standard and is a generally accepted methodology worldwide.

Additionally, PENOPLEX products have been assessed for compliance with the requirements of the interstate standard GOST 32310-2020 and the national standard of the Republic of Azerbaijan AZS 484-2010, and they have received certificates of conformity, confirming the high quality of the products.



