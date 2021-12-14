ENG / RU
Top stories

Gazprom Neft increased sales of high-tech bitumen by 32% in 2020


«Hals-Development» won the WOW Awards in uneasy 2020


Construction industry enterprises survived the quarantine in Moscow best of all



Latest news

11:37PPG introduces SPECTRACRON Splash Two-Coat Liquid Coating System for Kitchen, Bath Market

11:44IVECO T-Way wins prestigious German Design Award

14:24CNH Industrial maintains its top position in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

14:44FIELDWIRE JOINS HILTI TO ESTABLISH THE LEADING CONSTRUCTION JOBSITE MANAGEMENT PLATFORM

09:18HAT-TRICK FOR JCB AS HYDROGEN ENGINE WINS TOP AWARD

12:25DRAWING OF SUPERLATIVES

14:38AkzoNobel delivers 6% revenue growth in Q3

14:59SUPER-EFFICIENT JCB HYDROGEN ENGINE GETS £100 MILLION INJECTION

12:32MYCRANE signs MoU with Swiss-based EPCM, PESCO Switzerland AG

17:16AKFA Group first became participant at the construction exhibition, The Big 5 event in Dubai

14:33The group of companies “VENTAL” took part in the project “UZK Lukoil-Nizhny Novgorodnefteorgsintez” as the main supplier of metal structures

09:49Bobcat Wins Highest Retained Value Award for 6th Year Running

16:48Robots help Skanska rewrites the rules of rebar tying

13:17LUKOIL HAS SIGNED A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH SDLG

08:56CTBUH announced the winners of the 18th Annual CTBUH Awards Program
All news

PPG introduces SPECTRACRON Splash Two-Coat Liquid Coating System for Kitchen, Bath Market

news
logo russianconstruction.com
PPG introduces SPECTRACRON Splash Two-Coat Liquid Coating System for Kitchen, Bath Market
Tags: SPECTRACRON Splash Photo source: PPG

PPG announced the introduction of PPG SPECTRACRON® Splash, which is a first-of-its-kind two-coat urethane system for composite bathtubs and sinks. The liquid coating system provides kitchen and bath manufacturers with a high-performance protective finish in colors and gloss ranges not available on the market until now.




The PPG SPECTRACRON® Splash system is currently available globally in eight standard colors with customizable options, which is a departure from the white or off-white industry standard colors. The two-coat process comprises a base coat that adds color, strength and durability to the composite substrate followed by a protective topcoat that seals the base and provides customized gloss levels that range from matte to high-luster finishes.

“In terms of durability and aesthetics, this system is a real breakthrough for the kitchen and bath market,” said Maria Lamorey, PPG commercial strategy manager, industrial coatings. “Our OEM customers want to provide products that are resilient and long lasting, as well as design and styling options that meet today’s leading consumer trends. This new product delivers both.”



SIMILAR PUBLICATIONS

news A bath-house with a panoramic view gets into the Book of Russia’s Records

A bath-house with a panoramic view gets into the Book of Russia’s Records
news Canadian engineers arrived in Latvia to build NATO military base

Canadian engineers arrived in Latvia to build NATO military base
news Ukraine signs deal on accession to Europe’s energy system

Ukraine signs deal on accession to Europe’s energy system
news Certificat EcoStandard GREEN

Certificat EcoStandard GREEN
news Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov visits TECHNONICOL plants in Ryazan

Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov visits TECHNONICOL plants in Ryazan
top stories What do colors of KÄRCHER equipment mean?

What do colors of KÄRCHER equipment mean?
Все по теме: SPECTRACRON Splash


Press Releases

WORLDSKILLS KAZAN 2019


SUPER-EFFICIENT JCB HYDROGEN ENGINE GETS £100 MILLION INJECTION


Bobcat plans to acquire half of the mini excavators’ market in the Republic of Belarus


Radisson Hotel Group shows remarkable growth in 2021 marked by 70 signings and openings in key markets in EMEA


All Press Releases

Partners

© LLC STROYMEDIA 2012-18 COPYRIGHT
ALL MATERIALS PUBLISHED ON «CONSTRUCTION.COM» ARE PROTECTED BY COPYRIGHT, AND OWNED BY THE EDITORIAL OFFICE AND CONTROLLED BY LAWS OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION. USING OF MATERIALS PUBLISHED ON «CONSTRUCTION.COM» IS ALLOWED ONLY WITH WRITTEN AUTHORIZATION OF THE COPYRIGHT OWNER AND WITH THE DIRECT LINK TO THE PAGE FROM WHERE THE INFORMATION WAS TAKEN. THE HYPERLINK SHOULD BE PLACED DIRECTLY IN THE TEXT THAT QUOTE ORIGINAL DOCUMENT OF «CONSTRUCTION.RU», BEFORE AND AFTER OF QUOTE MATERIAL. NEWS, ANALYSIS, FORECASTS, AND OTHER MATERIALS PROVIDED ON THIS SITE ARE NOT AN OFFER OR RECOMMENDATION TO BUY OR SELL ANY ASSETS.
THE EDITORS STAFF NOT ALWAYS AGREE WITH THE AUTOR’S OPINION
CERTIFICATE REGISTRATION DATA («CONSTRUCTION.RU» IN ACCORDANCE WITH FULL TITLE OF MEDIA REGISTRATION: ONLINE EDITION «CONSTRUCTION.RU»). MASS COMMUNICATION MEDIA CERTIFICATE OF REGISTRATION OF MASS MEDIA EL-№ FS 77-72535 DATED MARCH 20, 2018.)
WITH THE DOMAIN NAME WWW.RUSSIANCONSTRUCTION.COM
EDITORIAL NOTE: THE STATISTICAL RATING OF THE MOST REFERRED TO PERSONS INCLUDES ONLY THE REGISTERED MEDIA INDEXED IN YANDEX NEW FEEDS.