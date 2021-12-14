PPG introduces SPECTRACRON Splash Two-Coat Liquid Coating System for Kitchen, Bath Market

PPG announced the introduction of PPG SPECTRACRON® Splash, which is a first-of-its-kind two-coat urethane system for composite bathtubs and sinks. The liquid coating system provides kitchen and bath manufacturers with a high-performance protective finish in colors and gloss ranges not available on the market until now.

The PPG SPECTRACRON® Splash system is currently available globally in eight standard colors with customizable options, which is a departure from the white or off-white industry standard colors. The two-coat process comprises a base coat that adds color, strength and durability to the composite substrate followed by a protective topcoat that seals the base and provides customized gloss levels that range from matte to high-luster finishes.

“In terms of durability and aesthetics, this system is a real breakthrough for the kitchen and bath market,” said Maria Lamorey, PPG commercial strategy manager, industrial coatings. “Our OEM customers want to provide products that are resilient and long lasting, as well as design and styling options that meet today’s leading consumer trends. This new product delivers both.”