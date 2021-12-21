ENG / RU
Air Liquide and IVECO collaborate to accelerate the development of hydrogen heavy-duty mobility in Europe

news
logo russianconstruction.com
Air Liquide and IVECO collaborate to accelerate the development of hydrogen heavy-duty mobility in Europe
Photo source: IVECO

London, UK, and Paris, FR, December 14, 2021




IVECO, the commercial vehicles brand of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), and Air Liquide, a world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop hydrogen mobility in Europe. The partnership will contribute to materialize clean mobility by leveraging the two companies’ complementary competencies, in particular Air Liquide’s unique expertise across the entire hydrogen value chain, from production and storage to distribution, and IVECO’s legacy as a provider of advanced, clean sustainable transport solutions.

Both partners will dedicate means and resources to study the roll-out of heavy-duty fuel-cell electric long-haul trucks coupled with the deployment of a network of renewable or low-carbon hydrogen refuelling stations along the main trans-European transport corridors. In parallel, both companies will jointly promote initiatives to encourage hydrogen mobility by involving all stakeholders along the entire value-chain.

This partnership is in line with the companies’ ongoing collaboration in the HyAMMED (Hydrogène à Aix-Marseille pour une Mobilité Ecologie et Durable) project in the South of France, to develop the first European fleet of fuel-cell electric 44 tonne trucks associated to the first high-pressure 1 tonne/day hydrogen refuelling station, targeting the decarbonization of long-haul freight mobility in Europe.

“We are committed to the development of a hydrogen economy and are excited to collaborate with Air Liquide in researching the most effective way to provide operators with this sustainable alternative transport fuel,” commented Luca Sra, designated President, Truck Business Unit, Iveco Group. “It is essential that we all focus on reaching global net zero-emission targets, working together to propel the industry faster in accomplishing this.”

Matthieu Giard, Vice President, a member of the Executive Committee, supervising Hydrogen activities at Air Liquide, said: “Hydrogen can significantly contribute to reducing emissions of the transportation sector as it is particularly well suited for long-haul heavy-duty vehicles. Air Liquide is pleased to join forces with a leader such as IVECO to explore how to set this revolution in motion. In line with its sustainability objectives, Air Liquide acts in favor of the development of hydrogen ecosystems and contributes to the emergence of a low-carbon society.



