WOLF presents equipment at ISH 2021

WOLF GmBH, a leading expert at industrial ventilation and heating solutions, unveiled innovative its latest innovations at ISH 2021 trade fair. The exhibition specializes in plumbing, utilizing and powering construction sites, plumbing, climate equipment and renewable energy. This year the event took place digitally for the first time. 373 companies participated and approximately 69 000 people attended.

Over the course of the exhibition, WOLF’s specialist shared the latest on their innovations and presented their best products to date, including:

WOLF CGB-2 condensing gas boiler, which optimizes gas usage, does not harm the environment, conserves energy and supplies the right amount of hot water quickly;

WOLF CWL-2 ventilation unit – 2nd generation of WOLF air handling units. New ventilator allows for precise consumption measurements, reduced noise and fluid setup. Energy recovery system, developed in-house, provides up to 99% recovery with 50 мᵌ/h consumption

WOLF KG FLEX series — efficient air handling units, custom-made for projects with large air consumption, such as air conditioning at a large data center with non-satisfactory column placing.

“The equipment presented is a small part of the product range WOLF offers its clients. 2020 has shown that proper air treatment systems play a major role in business continuity and employee health,” said Maxim Goncharov, WOLF Energy-saving systems general manager.

About WOLF

WOLF GmbH (Mainburg, Bavaria) — supplier of ventilation and heating systems. The company has been present in Russia since 2000 and is among top 5 foreign condensing heating equipment suppliers and top 3 industrial ventilation suppliers.

