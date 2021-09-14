ENG / RU
Top stories

Gazprom Neft increased sales of high-tech bitumen by 32% in 2020


«Hals-Development» won the WOW Awards in uneasy 2020


Construction industry enterprises survived the quarantine in Moscow best of all



Latest news

17:16AKFA Group first became participant at the construction exhibition, The Big 5 event in Dubai

14:33The group of companies “VENTAL” took part in the project “UZK Lukoil-Nizhny Novgorodnefteorgsintez” as the main supplier of metal structures

09:49Bobcat Wins Highest Retained Value Award for 6th Year Running

16:48Robots help Skanska rewrites the rules of rebar tying

13:17LUKOIL HAS SIGNED A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH SDLG

08:56CTBUH announced the winners of the 18th Annual CTBUH Awards Program

12:02No compromises: ERD 220i redefines triad of compactness, safety and ergonomics

17:32DAF Celebrates 10 Years of Its Presence in Russia

11:35WOLF presents equipment at ISH 2021

10:33First Delivery of PH Insulation PIR Premier Sandwich Panels and Refrigeration Doors Arrives to Nigeria

12:59The BRIO MRS company with the support of MSP Corporation has released a new version of a specialized MR device for BIM visualization, and is ready to announce the official market launch

11:42Rublyovo-Arkhangelskoye will become the first territory certified according to a green construction standard

17:01Dow and Interpolychem celebrate PacXpert™ Packaging Technology licensee agreement in Russia

14:59"Your protection is our priority" – the new MAN promotion for drivers in the North-West region of Russia

14:22Vostokgazprom is looking for a contractor to perform hydraulic fracturing for the needs of Tomskgazprom
All news

AKFA Group first became participant at the construction exhibition, The Big 5 event in Dubai

news
logo russianconstruction.com
AKFA Group first became participant at the construction exhibition, The Big 5 event in Dubai
Tags: AKFA Group Photo source: AKFA Group

AKFA Group exhibits in the international event The Big 5 Show. The largest multi-disciplinary construction exhibition begins its work on September 12 and will run until the 15th of September. Note that over the 40-year history of the project, this is the first company from Uzbekistan, representing the interests of the country.




The holding's exposition will occupy 216 sq.m. is one of the four largest stands in the event. This year AKFA Group presents 9 types of products in two areas of the company's activities: AKFA Windows & Doors (window and door systems) and AKFA Comfort (heating solutions). In addition, the company prepared an interactive AR table for the guests. With its help, visitors will be able to familiarize themselves with information on all areas of the company's activities and projects implemented in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

“I think that in the next 10 years, the trend of large-scale construction in Uzbekistan will continue and develop, and the international market creates excellent conditions for realizing the potential in the construction sector. For us, the opportunity to participate and exchange experience at an event of this scale is a great achievement,” said Kamran Gulamov, CEO of AKFA Group.

In addition to participating in the exhibition, AKFA Group supports in organizing the event, acting as Extrusion Partner.



SIMILAR PUBLICATIONS

news Eurocement Group to build new plant in Uzbekistan by 2020

Eurocement Group to build new plant in Uzbekistan by 2020
news Anniversary of Association of Window & Door Furniture Retailers & Manufacturers

Anniversary of Association of Window & Door Furniture Retailers & Manufacturers
news South Korea to invest great money in new terminal construction in Tashkent airport

South Korea to invest great money in new terminal construction in Tashkent airport
top stories Construction Techniques & Technologies 2016 international exhibition opens in Moscow

Construction Techniques & Technologies 2016 international exhibition opens in Moscow
news Over 560 exhibitors and brands take part in 23rd Windoor Expo 2017

Over 560 exhibitors and brands take part in 23rd Windoor Expo 2017
news When will a session of the State Council for Construction in Russia be held?

When will a session of the State Council for Construction in Russia be held?
Все по теме: AKFA Group


Press Releases

WORLDSKILLS KAZAN 2019


All Press Releases

Partners

© LLC STROYMEDIA 2012-18 COPYRIGHT
ALL MATERIALS PUBLISHED ON «CONSTRUCTION.COM» ARE PROTECTED BY COPYRIGHT, AND OWNED BY THE EDITORIAL OFFICE AND CONTROLLED BY LAWS OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION. USING OF MATERIALS PUBLISHED ON «CONSTRUCTION.COM» IS ALLOWED ONLY WITH WRITTEN AUTHORIZATION OF THE COPYRIGHT OWNER AND WITH THE DIRECT LINK TO THE PAGE FROM WHERE THE INFORMATION WAS TAKEN. THE HYPERLINK SHOULD BE PLACED DIRECTLY IN THE TEXT THAT QUOTE ORIGINAL DOCUMENT OF «CONSTRUCTION.RU», BEFORE AND AFTER OF QUOTE MATERIAL. NEWS, ANALYSIS, FORECASTS, AND OTHER MATERIALS PROVIDED ON THIS SITE ARE NOT AN OFFER OR RECOMMENDATION TO BUY OR SELL ANY ASSETS.
THE EDITORS STAFF NOT ALWAYS AGREE WITH THE AUTOR’S OPINION
CERTIFICATE REGISTRATION DATA («CONSTRUCTION.RU» IN ACCORDANCE WITH FULL TITLE OF MEDIA REGISTRATION: ONLINE EDITION «CONSTRUCTION.RU»). MASS COMMUNICATION MEDIA CERTIFICATE OF REGISTRATION OF MASS MEDIA EL-№ FS 77-72535 DATED MARCH 20, 2018.)
WITH THE DOMAIN NAME WWW.RUSSIANCONSTRUCTION.COM
EDITORIAL NOTE: THE STATISTICAL RATING OF THE MOST REFERRED TO PERSONS INCLUDES ONLY THE REGISTERED MEDIA INDEXED IN YANDEX NEW FEEDS.