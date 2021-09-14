AKFA Group first became participant at the construction exhibition, The Big 5 event in Dubai

AKFA Group exhibits in the international event The Big 5 Show. The largest multi-disciplinary construction exhibition begins its work on September 12 and will run until the 15th of September. Note that over the 40-year history of the project, this is the first company from Uzbekistan, representing the interests of the country.

The holding's exposition will occupy 216 sq.m. is one of the four largest stands in the event. This year AKFA Group presents 9 types of products in two areas of the company's activities: AKFA Windows & Doors (window and door systems) and AKFA Comfort (heating solutions). In addition, the company prepared an interactive AR table for the guests. With its help, visitors will be able to familiarize themselves with information on all areas of the company's activities and projects implemented in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

“I think that in the next 10 years, the trend of large-scale construction in Uzbekistan will continue and develop, and the international market creates excellent conditions for realizing the potential in the construction sector. For us, the opportunity to participate and exchange experience at an event of this scale is a great achievement,” said Kamran Gulamov, CEO of AKFA Group.

In addition to participating in the exhibition, AKFA Group supports in organizing the event, acting as Extrusion Partner.