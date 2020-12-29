Rublyovo-Arkhangelskoye will become the first territory certified according to a green construction standard

The U.S. Green Building Council has registered and accepted for review an application to certify the territory of Rublyovo-Arkhangelskoye according to LEED v4 Neighborhood Development.

To qualify for the certification, Rublyovo-Arkhangelskoye meets such criteria, as accessibility for the handicapped, the use of energy efficient and resource-saving technologies, partial power generation from renewable energy sources, the use of rainwater for watering, managed collection and transporting of solid household waste, vast transport accessibility and modern bicycle infrastructure, and green certification of all Sber’s office buildings.

Once the certification procedure is over, Rublyovo-Arkhangelskoye will become the first LEED certified territory domestically and probably the largest one globally.

Rublyovo-Arkhangelskoye, i.e. 461 ha of land in the west of Moscow, will witness the creation of a world-level city with the most up-to-date infrastructure and advanced territory management. The Area Planning Project calls for construction of 4.1 mln sq.m of real estate, including around 807 thousand sq.m of offices and more than 2,6 million sq.m of mid-rise housing. The territory will be fully provided with social and educational institutions, parkings, sport facilities, parks, and outdoor activities according to the most cutting-edge requirements.